Before joining The Post, Emily worked as a designer and page editor at the Gannett Design Studio and as a features reporting fellow at The Indianapolis Star.
Emily is an Indiana native and a graduate of Ball State University where she double majored in journalism graphics and magazine media. In her spare time, she enjoys hanging out with her rescue cat, Albus, sharing her latest book recommendations and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Please join us in congratulating her on this new role. Emily’s first day is April 19.