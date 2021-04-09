With the many changes facing marketers, quality collaboration is key to the future of content. To reflect our team’s evolution to focus on being deeply collaborative brand partners, we are introducing the WP Creative Group. We’ve unified our creative capabilities, going beyond producing award-winning content expected from WP BrandStudio and transcending the traditional transactional exchange to bring even more value, purpose and seamless management to our partnerships. Our expanded team of brand strategists, quality storytellers, design pioneers and performance specialists have a shared mission of creating emotionally resonant experiences that help shape culture, spark conversation, and captivate the influential.
WP Creative Group effectively marries together The Washington Post and a brand partner’s equity to authentically engage consumers and drive businesses forward. Creativity and digital innovation remain at our core. Our approach is built on data-driven insights, guiding brands through the changing landscape and delivering messages to the right audiences, and creating omnichannel experiences that connect and deepen relationships with consumers.
We’ve released a new logo and follow us soon on social via @wpcreativegroup.