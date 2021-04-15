Since the creation of the Select app (known internally as Rainbow) in 2014, designers within the Emerging News Products team have been central in the development of visually dynamic products and brands. They have worked in parallel with the Design department, which has grown to encompass daily and enterprise storytelling across a wide variety of platforms, partnering closely with our product and engineering teams and desks across the newsroom. As we bring these two teams together, the resulting unified Design department’s work will include the homepage, landing pages, social media, newsletters, apps and the newspaper. Greg, Amy and the team will work closely with Chris Meighan and Emerging News Products and other newsroom departments to continue to support design for our sub-brands (The Lily, Voraciously, Launcher and By The Way) as well as all future Emerging News Products initiatives. We will continue to rely on strong existing collaborations across the newsroom and with partners across the company as we keep The Post at the forefront of innovation in visual storytelling and design.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In her new role, Amy will oversee design work for The Post’s apps, social media platforms, podcasts, The Lily, By The Way and new initiatives from Emerging News Products. She will serve as the design lead for two big initiatives — the creation of our new flagship app and our expanded efforts on Instagram. Amy has led the highly visual work on Emerging News Products since joining The Post in 2015 — helping launch the Select app, our Snapchat Discover channel and The Lily. She was promoted to deputy design director of the department in 2018 and design director in 2020.

In her most recent role, Amy focused on creating strong, consistent visual identities and efficient design processes. Her visual identity work on The Post’s Select app was awarded a silver medal for a digital redesign by the Society of Publication Designers. In addition, she has been instrumental in creating smart Instagram strategies for The Lily and By The Way, helping not only to refine visual approaches but also to develop strategies for each platform. Before joining The Post, Amy was a designer at the Omaha World-Herald. She graduated from Ball State University with a degree in journalism graphics.