As part of its ongoing ‘Protecting our Planet’ series, Washington Post Live in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation will offer viewers an important window into the opportunities and challenges leaders in politics, business and science are weighing to keep the planet from warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius. Featured guests in addition to Gore and Kerry will include former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lisa Jackson and banker and former U.S. Secretary of Treasury Hank Paulson. View the full slate of guests with links to watch the programs here.
“We are kicking off our ‘Protecting our Planet’ series in the week leading up to Earth Day 2021. We want to bring viewers into the conversation with the key people who are trying to answer one of the most urgent challenges of our time,” said Katherine O’Hearn, executive producer of Washington Post Live. “On such a consequential week, our programs will highlight the ideas that top leaders in this space are exploring to address the climate crisis--particularly interesting right now, as the U.S. resumes a more active role on the global stage.”
In addition, The Post will provide authoritative live coverage and timely analysis of the Leaders Summit on Climate, which will convene 40 world leaders from April 22-23 to discuss a more ambitious global strategy for addressing the environmental crisis. Throughout the week, readers can access stories spotlighting solutions for addressing climate change including practical tips they can apply in the kitchen. The latest edition of The Washington Post Magazine featured a cover story about how naturalists, scientists and climate activists find hope amidst grim climate news.