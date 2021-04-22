“The 100-day mark of Biden's presidency offers an opportunity for The Post to provide readers with the context to understand key decisions and assess how this president has governed since his inauguration,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor. “Our in-depth coverage of the Biden administration includes examining his record on critical issues such as the pandemic, immigration, climate and racial equity and holding the country's leaders to account for decisions that affect the lives of millions of Americans.”

In addition to comprehensive reporting from one of the largest newsrooms in America, readers can access minute-by-minute updates and reporter insights through The Post’s liveblog and its dedicated hub for authoritative coverage of the administration. The Post will also feature dynamic data visualizations and informative explainers, as well a new series of polls exploring Biden’s first 100 days in office and national views on how he should govern going forward.

Washington Post Live will complement this special coverage through its “New Government: The First 100 Days" series. This ongoing programming will convene lawmakers, top officials from the new administration and key power brokers in the nation’s capital to examine Biden’s early days in power.

Starting at 8 pm ET on April 28, readers can tune into “Special Report with Libby Casey” for prime-time coverage of Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress. With technology supported by AT&T Business, The Post will broadcast Biden’s address live and feature reporters providing updates and analysis from the Post newsroom, the White House and Capitol Hill.

Audio coverage will also be available via The Post’s podcasts. “Can He Do That?" will feature a special episode exploring Biden’s campaign promises and the progress made in his first 100 days in office. The flagship daily news podcast “Post Reports,” and “The Daily 202’s The Big Idea” morning briefing will also provide in-depth looks at the presidency.

Washington Post Opinions asked readers to grade the Biden administration’s handling of key issues such as the pandemic and the economy and will publish letter grades from its columnists and readers, giving essential context and perspective on the early days of the Biden presidency. During Biden’s address, readers can also access real-time commentary from a diverse roster of opinion columnists, featuring Gary Abernathy, David Byler, E.J. Dionne, James Downie, Christine Emba, James Hohmann, Megan McArdle, Alexandra Petri, Molly Roberts, Eugene Robinson, Alyssa Rosenberg, Jennifer Rubin and Karen Tumulty. The “Cape Up” podcast, anchored by Jonathan Capehart, will also provide key audio insights.

In the print edition on April 28, The Post will publish a special section featuring extensive reporting examining Biden’s leadership, key promises made and his administration’s approach to climate, immigration, racial equity and more.

Readers can experience The Post’s robust coverage by visiting here.