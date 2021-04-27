After graduating from Yale with a degree in political science, Bacon worked as an intern at The Post. He went on to work as a political reporter at Time Magazine and returned to The Post for several years as a political reporter. He later joined NBC News, where he served in several roles including political editor for TheGrio, political writer for nbcnews.com and an on-air analyst for MSNBC. He has worked for the last four years as a senior writer at FiveThirtyEight.
By WashPostPR
April 27, 2021 at 12:48 p.m. UTC
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.
By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy