Washington Post Opinions today announced Perry Bacon, Jr. will join as a columnist writing on issues pertaining to politics, governing, identity and American society. Based in Louisville, Ky., Bacon will begin on May 10.

“Perry is one of the most perceptive thinkers and engaging writers about the nature and future of our democracy,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor for The Washington Post. “He does not follow the crowd in his thinking, but relies on data, history and his own reporting to deliver fresh insight with every column.”

After graduating from Yale with a degree in political science, Bacon worked as an intern at The Post. He went on to work as a political reporter at Time Magazine and returned to The Post for several years as a political reporter. He later joined NBC News, where he served in several roles including political editor for TheGrio, political writer for nbcnews.com and an on-air analyst for MSNBC. He has worked for the last four years as a senior writer at FiveThirtyEight.