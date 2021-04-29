Katerina is a savvy, entrepreneurial journalist with broad experience as a reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal, Condé Nast and other organizations in Asia, the United States and Europe. She was a digital editor for the Journal in New York, where she helped to reinvent real-estate coverage for an online audience. At Condé Nast, she was a global commissioning editor for Vogue Business, helping to launch the company’s first international business title from a base in London.
For the past year, she has been based in her native Singapore, consulting for a major news organization about a personal finance brand and covering culture, politics and economics in East Asia as a freelancer for Dow Jones, Nikkei Asia and others, including The Post. She has also served a contributing editor for the Fuller Project, leading coverage of women’s economic, civil and political rights in Asia for the nonprofit newsroom.
In joining the new hub in South Korea, Katerina will be part of what is becoming a global newsroom at The Post in which responsibilities are handed off from Washington to Seoul to London to deliver fast-paced, top-quality coverage to a worldwide audience. The hubs will be responsible for news wherever it breaks during overnight hours in the United States.
Katerina is a graduate of Columbia University, with a BA in history. In addition to her native English, she speaks Mandarin and French. She will start work from Singapore on May 10 and expects to move to Seoul in time to launch the hub in early July.