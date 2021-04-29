Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton and Social Issues Editor Annys Shin:

We are delighted to announce that Marissa Lang is taking on a new role covering gentrification and housing.

The Washington region is home to some of the wealthiest communities in the nation. There also are significant pockets of low-income and impoverished neighborhoods. The stark inequalities have led to a housing crisis and major displacement. Marissa will roam the region and the country looking for stories about those who have been pushed to the margins and those who are fighting to remain where they are in the face of a widening economic gap. The new beat also will focus heavily on holding lawmakers accountable for policy, as local governments have allowed this issue to worsen over time.

Marissa comes to the new role after a successful run as The Post’s protest reporter at a time when protests became one of the biggest stories in America. Her work foreshadowed the Jan. 6 violence; she broke news on the federal solicitation of a heat ray for policing protesters; and she was out on the streets of D.C. and Portland at the most fraught and dangerous times. Impressively, Marissa also brought us inside the protest movements on both coasts and even in Mexico.

When she wasn’t writing about protests, Marissa gravitated toward writing about housing. She broke the news of the formation of the D.C. Tenants Union — a first-of-its-kind coalition organizing D.C. residents to counter the lobbying power of developers. She wrote about the forces of gentrification, which in D.C. has been found to contribute to widespread displacement. She also told the story of the efforts of D.C. residents to fight back against losing their homes amid a range of circumstances, including being pushed out by the Catholic Church.

Please join us in wishing Marissa well in her new role.