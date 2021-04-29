Marissa comes to the new role after a successful run as The Post’s protest reporter at a time when protests became one of the biggest stories in America. Her work foreshadowed the Jan. 6 violence; she broke news on the federal solicitation of a heat ray for policing protesters; and she was out on the streets of D.C. and Portland at the most fraught and dangerous times. Impressively, Marissa also brought us inside the protest movements on both coasts and even in Mexico.
When she wasn’t writing about protests, Marissa gravitated toward writing about housing. She broke the news of the formation of the D.C. Tenants Union — a first-of-its-kind coalition organizing D.C. residents to counter the lobbying power of developers. She wrote about the forces of gentrification, which in D.C. has been found to contribute to widespread displacement. She also told the story of the efforts of D.C. residents to fight back against losing their homes amid a range of circumstances, including being pushed out by the Catholic Church.
Please join us in wishing Marissa well in her new role.