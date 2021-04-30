Announcement from National Editor Steven Ginsberg and PowerPost Editor Rachel Van Dongen:

We are very excited to welcome Brianna Tucker to the 202 newsletter team as a deputy editor.

Brianna will be responsible for ensuring the continued success of Power Up, our flagship early morning political newsletter. She will also edit The Cybersecurity 202 and help support the suite of 202 newsletters.

Brianna comes to The Post from the Supermajority Education Fund, where she edited and fact-checked political stories. She previously worked at the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, where she edited and published in-depth research on race, immigration, religion and politics, among other topics. Before that, Brianna was a lead writer for The Beat DC, a daily political newsletter.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Texas, Brianna holds a BS in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Brianna is also known for sneaking song lyrics into completely normal conversations.

Please join us in welcoming Brianna, who starts Monday.