Brianna comes to The Post from the Supermajority Education Fund, where she edited and fact-checked political stories. She previously worked at the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, where she edited and published in-depth research on race, immigration, religion and politics, among other topics. Before that, Brianna was a lead writer for The Beat DC, a daily political newsletter.
Born in Baltimore and raised in Texas, Brianna holds a BS in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Brianna is also known for sneaking song lyrics into completely normal conversations.
Please join us in welcoming Brianna, who starts Monday.