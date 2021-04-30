Paige has built The Health 202 into a must-read missive inside Washington, while also attracting a national audience. Her newsletter has been filled with smart, newsy analysis of major health-care stories, including the push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape health insurance, the Medicare-for-all debate and the coronavirus pandemic. Paige has also served as a regular moderator for Post Live events.
A St. Louis native, Paige started her reporting career at The Naperville Sun in the Chicago suburbs. She is a graduate of Wheaton College in Illinois and lives in Alexandria with her husband, Jameson, and their three young children.
Paige will start as soon as we can replace her.