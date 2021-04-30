Announcement from National Editor Steven Ginsberg and PowerPost Editor Rachel Van Dongen:

We are very excited to announce that Paige Winfield Cunningham will become a deputy editor on the 202 newsletter team.

Paige will take on her new role after a highly successful four years leading The Health 202. In her new role, she will edit the new author of that newsletter, as well as help support The Daily 202 and the rest of the 202 newsletter suite.

Paige has built The Health 202 into a must-read missive inside Washington, while also attracting a national audience. Her newsletter has been filled with smart, newsy analysis of major health-care stories, including the push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape health insurance, the Medicare-for-all debate and the coronavirus pandemic. Paige has also served as a regular moderator for Post Live events.

A St. Louis native, Paige started her reporting career at The Naperville Sun in the Chicago suburbs. She is a graduate of Wheaton College in Illinois and lives in Alexandria with her husband, Jameson, and their three young children.

Paige will start as soon as we can replace her.