Washington Post Live today announced it will present a conversation with Mastercard Executive Vice Chair Ann Cairns on Wednesday, May 5 at 12:00pm ET in partnership with PowerToFly, a global platform connecting women, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people with companies committed to creating more diverse and inclusive workforces.

Cairns will join Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long to discuss her role in advocating for women in senior leadership positions, as well as the critical role she plays as Mastercard’s ambassador to the rest of the world. Register for the event here.

The conversation is part of The Post’s continued partnership with PowerToFly as media partner for Diversity Reboot 2021. Running May 3-6, PowerToFly’s Diversity Reboot 2021: Financial Inclusion will focus on ways to build more diverse and inclusive financial institutions. The virtual summit – available live and on-demand – will feature more than 50 speakers from industries including finance, philanthropy, banking and entrepreneurship. View the full schedule here.