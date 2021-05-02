Before coming to The Post, Tim was an investigative reporter and editor at the Miami New Times, the alt weekly in South Florida. In 2013, his investigation exposed the Biogenesis steroid scandal, which resulted in a record number of suspensions in Major League Baseball. The work was recognized with a George Polk Award and as a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting, among other honors. He co-wrote a book on the saga, "Blood Sport: A-Rod and the Quest to End the Steroid Era," with The Post's Gus Garcia-Roberts.
Tim graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and started his career on the military beat at the Omaha World-Herald. He lives in Alexandria with his wife and two sons and in his pre-pandemic life, spent much of his free time playing ultimate Frisbee. He also loves to watch his beloved hometown St. Louis Cardinals.
Please join us in congratulating him on his new role, which will begin early this summer.