AdWeek’s Mark Stenberg spoke with Kris Coratti Kelly, Washington Post Chief Communications Officer and GM of Washington Post Live, about Live’s pivot to virtual programming and the success they’ve found working with Fortune 500 brands. Stenberg reports that “The Post has seen solid interest from advertisers in sponsoring its Live programs. By March 2021, the Live team’s booked revenue had already surpassed the revenue it generated in the entirety of 2020, a year that itself surpassed the revenue of the year prior.”

The videos’ reach and the associated cachet of their interview subjects make Live an attractive proposition for advertising partners keen to be seen as thought leaders. As a result, Washington Post Live has enticed sponsors like Siemens, Blue Cross Blue Shield and AstraZeneca...
As the days of cookie-enabled tracking draw to a close, contextual advertising will only grow in prominence, increasing the associational value of a partner like The Washington Post, said Amy Vollet, the senior vice president and executive media director of The Integer Group...
Siemens sponsored a Live series in January that explored the challenges of reopening schools during the pandemic, and [Siemens Head of Channel Operations Raya] Finklestein estimates that their return on investment was four to five times their initial spend.