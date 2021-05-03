The videos’ reach and the associated cachet of their interview subjects make Live an attractive proposition for advertising partners keen to be seen as thought leaders. As a result, Washington Post Live has enticed sponsors like Siemens, Blue Cross Blue Shield and AstraZeneca...As the days of cookie-enabled tracking draw to a close, contextual advertising will only grow in prominence, increasing the associational value of a partner like The Washington Post, said Amy Vollet, the senior vice president and executive media director of The Integer Group...Siemens sponsored a Live series in January that explored the challenges of reopening schools during the pandemic, and [Siemens Head of Channel Operations Raya] Finklestein estimates that their return on investment was four to five times their initial spend.
