To start, readers will be able to listen to Technology stories on mobile and desktop web, with more sections becoming available months ahead. Amazon Polly will also replace the text-to-speech functionality on The Post’s Android and iOS apps for stories where a Polly reading is available.
“In the coming months, we plan to introduce new features like more playback controls, text highlighting as you listen, and audio versions of Spanish articles,” said Ryan Luu, senior product manager at The Post. “We also hope to give readers the ability to create audio playlists to make it easy for subscribers to queue up stories they’re interested in and enjoy that content on the go.”
To experience The Post’s new audio articles, listen to the story “Did you get enough steps in today? Maybe one day you’ll ask your ‘smart’ shirt.”