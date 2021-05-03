Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton and Local Enterprise and Projects Editor Lynda Robinson:

We are thrilled to announce that William Wan will be joining the Local Enterprise team.

William has had a distinguished career at The Post — on Metro, National and Foreign. He arrived in 2005 as a Metro reporter. He covered religion (and was twice named Religion Writer of the Year by the Religion Newswriters Association) and national security before becoming The Post’s China correspondent in 2012. In Beijing, he examined the brutal effect of communist policy on parents and produced a disturbing investigative series on corruption in the country’s legal system.

After returning from Beijing, William helped launch Team America, anchoring intensely competitive stories about mass shootings in Orlando, Parkland and Las Vegas, as well as the death of Philando Castile and other police shootings.

For the past three years, William has been a health and science reporter, delivering deeply reported stories in 2020 on mental health and the pandemic. He revealed that the pandemic was killing thousands of patients with dementia, who were dying from the isolation intended to protect them. He showed drug overdoses were soaring and used coroner records and survey data to examine the sharp rise in suicidal teens. His coverage just won two major awards from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation and the Association of Health Care Journalists.

William played a key role in The Post’s team coverage of the Fort Hood shooting, which was a 2010 Pulitzer finalist for Breaking News. His China coverage won the National Headliner Award for International News and the Hugo Shong Reporting on Asia Award from Boston University. He also won the 2011 American Society of Newspaper Editors award for distinguished writing on diversity.

Born in New York, William was mostly raised on the prairies of rural Canada by a pastor and a teacher, which may account for his gentle spirit and deep faith, but not for the kooky fake mustache he uses in his Facebook profile photo. He and his wife, Julie, who is also a writer, live in Silver Spring with their two sons.