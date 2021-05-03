After returning from Beijing, William helped launch Team America, anchoring intensely competitive stories about mass shootings in Orlando, Parkland and Las Vegas, as well as the death of Philando Castile and other police shootings.
For the past three years, William has been a health and science reporter, delivering deeply reported stories in 2020 on mental health and the pandemic. He revealed that the pandemic was killing thousands of patients with dementia, who were dying from the isolation intended to protect them. He showed drug overdoses were soaring and used coroner records and survey data to examine the sharp rise in suicidal teens. His coverage just won two major awards from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation and the Association of Health Care Journalists.
William played a key role in The Post’s team coverage of the Fort Hood shooting, which was a 2010 Pulitzer finalist for Breaking News. His China coverage won the National Headliner Award for International News and the Hugo Shong Reporting on Asia Award from Boston University. He also won the 2011 American Society of Newspaper Editors award for distinguished writing on diversity.
Born in New York, William was mostly raised on the prairies of rural Canada by a pastor and a teacher, which may account for his gentle spirit and deep faith, but not for the kooky fake mustache he uses in his Facebook profile photo. He and his wife, Julie, who is also a writer, live in Silver Spring with their two sons.