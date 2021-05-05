Mike’s impressive track record of success since joining The Post in 2015 left us confident that he is ready to take on a new continent. He is a relentless reporter and deft writer with a remarkable ability to tackle hard targets. He won a National Press Foundation award in 2017 for his eye-opening reporting on MS-13, including work showing how the gang benefitted from U.S. refugee programs. His investigation into an immigration bond company spurred federal and state investigations that threatened to bring down the business. His reporting on hate crimes in 2019 led the U.S. attorney for D.C. to hire additional staff, release statistics and increase hate crime prosecutions. He spent most of 2020 reporting from the field about the coronavirus pandemic and demands for racial justice, despite risks to health and safety.
Mike also excelled as a reporter on Morning Mix, the overnight reporting team that was his first stop at The Post before moving to the Local Enterprise team. He has reported for The Post from Afghanistan, Mexico and Northern Ireland. He began his career in Mexico City as an Associated Press fellow and freelance reporter, then spent five years at Miami New Times, rising to senior writer.
Mike is a graduate of the University of Chicago, with a BA in philosophy, and he earned a dual master’s degree in journalism and Latin American studies from New York University. He speaks fluent Spanish.
The move is a homecoming for his wife, Mila, who grew up in Sydney.
Please congratulate Mike on his new role.