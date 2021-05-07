“Our Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month programming continues our commitment in Washington Post Live’s Race in America series to cover AAPI communities,” said Chitra Wadhwani, editorial director of Washington Post Live. “Through these ongoing conversations across policy, culture, literature, business and other areas, we hope to raise greater awareness about the diversity and history of AAPI communities. “These conversations also aim to highlight solutions to address the long-standing roots and recent increase of anti-Asian bigotry. These conversations will continue through May and well beyond.”
Sen. Hirono (D-Hawaii) led the push for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support. The bill is aimed at addressing a surge in attacks on Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, May 7 at 1:00pm ET, Post reporter David Nakamura speaks with Sen. Hirono about the legislation and her personal reflections in marking AAPI Heritage Month. Hirono is the first Asian American woman and the only immigrant serving in the Senate.
On Friday, May 14 at 2:00pm ET, Shah, who also served as deputy assistant to the president for president Obama, and Yang will speak with Post race and economics Reporter Tracy Jan about TAAF, a new group that aims to strengthen advocacy, power and representation for the AAPI community.
Washington Post Live’s “Race in America” series, which launched a year ago in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd, has hosted more than three dozen programs examining a range of issues related to the dynamics of race in our nation. The series has featured discussions with thought leaders, policymakers, and other voices. They include Interior Secretary Deb Haaland while she was in Congress, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), former U.S. Attorneys General Alberto Gonzalez and Loretta E. Lynch, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, actors Rita Moreno, Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu, historians Ibram X. Kendi and Erika Lee, civil rights activists John C. Yang and Sherrilyn Ifill among others.