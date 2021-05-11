Sally brings to her new role an exceptional record of achievement and tremendous wealth of experience. Most recently, as executive editor of the Associated Press, she has led one of the world’s largest and most respected news organizations. During her years as the AP’s Cairo-based Middle East bureau chief, she oversaw coverage of the Iraq war and other conflicts in a challenging and dangerous news environment. She has a deep appreciation of the investigations for which The Post is renowned, having led award-winning reporting teams whose work has held powerful institutions to account. As the AP’s former Washington bureau chief, Sally is also thoroughly familiar with the sophisticated, fast-paced political reporting that distinguishes The Post, having led coverage of the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections. And her work as the AP’s deputy managing editor—a role that focused on advancing the organization’s global news operation and technological capabilities—has helped shape her ambitious vision for The Post’s digital future.