Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Economics Editor Damian Paletta, Deputy Economics Editor Jen Liberto, Grahpics Editor Armand Emamdjomeh and Education Editor Kathryn Tolbert:

Please congratulate Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam of Financial, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of Local, and Alyssa Fowers and Leslie Shapiro of Graphics for being honored by SABEW (Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing) in their 2020 Best in Business Awards.

Heather, Andrew, Alyssa and Leslie won honorable mention in the data journalism category for their decisive exploration of how the coronavirus pandemic created the “most unequal recession in U.S. history.”

Heather and Danielle won honorable mention in the economic journalism category for stories on the “K-shaped economic recovery” – including two by Heather on housing inequality and the recovery in jobs and a third by Heather and Danielle on college enrollment among low-income students.

Congrats, all, on this excellent journalism that shed a powerful light on the many economic disparities deepened by the pandemic and the national response.