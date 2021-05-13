Heather, Andrew, Alyssa and Leslie won honorable mention in the data journalism category for their decisive exploration of how the coronavirus pandemic created the “most unequal recession in U.S. history.”
Heather and Danielle won honorable mention in the economic journalism category for stories on the “K-shaped economic recovery” – including two by Heather on housing inequality and the recovery in jobs and a third by Heather and Danielle on college enrollment among low-income students.
Congrats, all, on this excellent journalism that shed a powerful light on the many economic disparities deepened by the pandemic and the national response.