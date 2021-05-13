“They accomplished this by building their own set of data to uncover where deaths were and paired that with reporting that showed how little was being done about the growing crisis. All of this while introducing readers to the victims. After publication, there was an acknowledgment of issues by government agencies, historic funding to behavioral health groups, and a better understanding of societal issues that are often hidden," the judges added.
Comic critic Michael Cavna won second place in the Online Blog category for his piece “Humane Creativity: Art in the Time of Reckoning and a Pandemic.”
Kaiser Health News’s Jordan Rau and Rachana Pradhan won third place in the Business news coverage, business commentary and/or business columns by an individual or team category for their piece in The Post, “Health Care Giants Benefit With Covid Relief Funds."
The National Headliner Awards were founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City. The annual contest is one of the oldest and largest in the country that recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.
