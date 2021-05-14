In all, Post journalists were finalists in eight categories in the APSE’s annual contest in 2020. The Post Sports section was awarded APSE’s Triple Crown, being judged a top sports website, Sunday print section and daily print section in the large digital and print circulation category.
Hobson also took second place honors for explanatory writing for his story about how renowned football concussion doctor Bennet Omalu built his career on distorted science.
Barry Svrluga and Dave Sheinin finished third in the explanatory writing category for their story documenting how the Houston Astros’ cheating was an open secret in baseball well before the story became public.
Rick Maese and Jorge Ribas received second-place honors in video for their documentary on U.S. Olympians shut out from competing in 1980 because of the U.S.-led boycott of the Moscow Games.
Sally Jenkins took third place for column writing.
The Post’s other top-10 finalists were Adam Kilgore in beat writing for his coverage of the National Football League; Robert Klemko and Emily Giambalvo in breaking news for their reporting on concerns expressed by football players about returning to play despite the coronavirus at a private meeting among Southeastern Conference athletic leaders; and, John McDonnell for sports feature photography for his photo of a spider web in an empty ballpark during the pandemic.