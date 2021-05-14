The Post was named one of five finalists in SND’s World’s Best-Designed newspaper contest for the fourth time in the past seven years. “The design signals a clear sense of journalistic mission,” the judges said of the newspaper and magazine. “The paper had important stories to tell and to record, and its presentation is laser-focused on bringing the big news developments of the year to readers. It uses the full power of big broadsheet pages and doubletrucks to make spectacular use of maps, data visualization and information graphics. At the same time, it takes care to infuse its coverage with humanity by giving its stand-out photography and editing room to breathe.” The top honors in that category went to de Volkskrant (Netherlands) and Weekendavisen (Denmark).