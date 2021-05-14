The Post was named one of five finalists in SND’s World’s Best-Designed newspaper contest for the fourth time in the past seven years. “The design signals a clear sense of journalistic mission,” the judges said of the newspaper and magazine. “The paper had important stories to tell and to record, and its presentation is laser-focused on bringing the big news developments of the year to readers. It uses the full power of big broadsheet pages and doubletrucks to make spectacular use of maps, data visualization and information graphics. At the same time, it takes care to infuse its coverage with humanity by giving its stand-out photography and editing room to breathe.” The top honors in that category went to de Volkskrant (Netherlands) and Weekendavisen (Denmark).
The awards reach every corner of the newsroom and recognize our ability to elevate our visual approaches across platforms.
Digital competition
In addition to the gold medal, The Post’s staff portfolio for information graphics earned a silver medal, as did the individual portfolio for graphics reporter Harry Stevens. The project “Pieces of a president (Obama)” earned a silver medal for use of illustration.
Some other highlights from the digital contest results:
· “Helicopters: A low-flying ‘show of force, ’” “This is what fuels West’s infernos” and “Safe passages” each won bronze medals in two categories.
· Other bronze medals recognized a portfolio of Visual Forensics’ projects, as well as “A vaccine, or a spike in deaths: How America can build herd immunity to the coronavirus” and “America in Line,” a look at early voting.
· Six Post stories won awards of excellence in the experimental design category — including four portfolios for work on our Select app. The Lily and The Post won awards of excellence for their social media presence on Snapchat.
· Eight lines of coverage awards were earned for work on the election, covid-19, racial unrest and projects including “Indifferent Justice” about serial killer Samuel Little and “Losing Control: How Criminal Groups are Transforming Mexico.”
· A total of five staff portfolios were honored and nine members of the staff won individual portfolios — including a bronze medal for Lizzie Hart.
Print competition
These awards ranged across multiple disciplines, including design, information graphics, the magazine, photography, art direction, illustrations and print/digital presentation of projects.
Some highlights from the print contest results:
· The special section cover for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and the Sports’ cover capturing the shutdown due to coronavirus — “Full Stop.” — won silver medals.
· The Post coverage of Race & Reckoning earned a silver medal for special coverage.
· A news staff portfolio was honored with a silver medal while six other staff portfolios won Awards of Excellence. Four designers earned individual portfolio awards.
· The Outlook illustration for “The united hates of America” won a bronze medal, and nine other illustrations were given awards of excellence.
· A photo portfolio for the election cycle along with 10 photo page designs were honored.
· There were eight projects in the print and digital presentation category that won awards of excellence – “The Oscar for Best Poster goes to ...,” Opinion’s “Art of darkness,” “Empire State of Green,” “The Cursed Platoon,” “This is what fuels the West's infernos,” “24 hours in the life of American workers,” “Safe passages” and “A gallery of pain and protest.”
Please join us in congratulating the winners.