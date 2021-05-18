Announcement from Instagram Editor Travis Lyles, Director of Social and Operations Mark Smith and Senior Director of Audience Ryan Kellett:

We are excited to announce that Casey Silvestri is joining The Post as a video editor on our Instagram team.

Casey comes to The Post from NBC News, where she has worked since 2016 in a variety of roles. Most recently, she was a digital video producer, editing breaking news from around the world and creating useful political explainers. During her time at NBC, she was also part of the team that launched “Stay Tuned,” the first daily news show on Snapchat. Casey is a talented video editor with an eye for what works across social media platforms. Over the past year, she specialized in adding clarity and context to global coronavirus coverage with video timelines and smartphone footage.

Casey will help develop how we use video to tell stories across Instagram, including leading our efforts on Instagram Live and Reels, both rapidly growing features of the platform. In collaboration with the Video team, she will also be a key strategist for social video more broadly in the newsroom, determining how we bring our strongest work and people to the forefront of promotion for readers.

In her free time, Casey likes to explore with her dog and binge watch true-crime documentaries. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Casey starts May 24. Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.