Casey will help develop how we use video to tell stories across Instagram, including leading our efforts on Instagram Live and Reels, both rapidly growing features of the platform. In collaboration with the Video team, she will also be a key strategist for social video more broadly in the newsroom, determining how we bring our strongest work and people to the forefront of promotion for readers.
In her free time, Casey likes to explore with her dog and binge watch true-crime documentaries. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at New Paltz.
Casey starts May 24. Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.