The Washington Post today announced it won four Webby Awards that spotlight the newsroom’s breadth of audio and visual innovation.

After reviewing nearly 13,500 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide, internet industry experts recognized The Post for the following:

Dave Jorgenson was awarded the judge’s prize for Best Influencer on the internet in 2020 for his delightfully creative approach on TikTok, an account that has more than 930k followers.

The Post’s Instagram account won the judge’s prize for Best Social, News and Politics. This is the fourth year running the Social team has won this award.

Nicole Ellis and Maya Sugarman won the judges’ award in Social: Diversity & Inclusion for their video series “The New Normal,” which aired on The Lily’s IGTV.

“Post Reports," the daily podcast from The Washington Post won in Podcasts: News & Politics for the episode, “The Life of George Floyd.”

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and celebrate internet trends, insights and talent.