The Post’s Instagram account won the judge’s prize for Best Social, News and Politics. This is the fourth year running the Social team has won this award.
Nicole Ellis and Maya Sugarman won the judges’ award in Social: Diversity & Inclusion for their video series “The New Normal,” which aired on The Lily’s IGTV.
“Post Reports," the daily podcast from The Washington Post won in Podcasts: News & Politics for the episode, “The Life of George Floyd.”
The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and celebrate internet trends, insights and talent.