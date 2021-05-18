“With each project, we want to create a far more visceral and immediate understanding of compelling news topics that transcends the traditional reading experience,” said Elite Truong, director of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. “Highlighting the future of the morning commute using innovative techniques such as 3D visual rendering will equip readers with unique visual insight into lessons learned from the pandemic, including changes in ridership and the efforts in major metro areas to make transportation more accessible and equitable.”
Based on reporting from underground stations and transit areas in three of the biggest metro areas of the country—New York, Washington, D.C. and the Bay Area – The Post created 3D point cloud models and produced immersive portraits of the inside of public transportation vessels. Readers will have the ability to listen to audio from commuters across the country and better understand how changes public transportation authorities are making may shape the future of commuting.
Explore the project here.