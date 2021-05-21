Christine comes to The Post from the Miami Herald, where she has been the Latin America and Caribbean Editor. Before that, she spent 12 years with the Associated Press, as a correspondent and news editor in Bogota, a breaking-news supervisor and education reporter in Los Angeles, and as a reporter in Miami and Tampa. Christine also spent more than three years with Newsday as a New York City crime beat reporter and earned the New York Press Club’s Nellie Bly Award as the city’s best young journalist.
“I’ll walk in my broken shoes,” Christine's 2018 story about a mother and daughter fleeing Venezuela and walking through four countries en route to Lima, Peru, was part of an APME award-winning series called “The Missing.” She also reported extensively in 2020 about covid-19's impact on South America.
In 2015, Christine was named a Bringing Home the World fellow with the International Center for Journalists, reporting from Cuba on the impact of U.S. policy change toward the island.
Christine graduated from NYU in 2004 and earned a master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2005. Christine, a fluent Spanish speaker, is a founding member of the South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She is also a photographer and videographer who can edit, produce and do voiceover work.
She grew up in four countries but considers Miami — where she’ll stay until she can come to work in Washington — home. On one reporting trip to Cuba, she discovered lost relatives still living in her father’s childhood home. These days, she is hunting down Miami’s best Cuban food with her husband while using a handwritten list of restaurants she stumbled across in her late grandfather’s papers.
Please welcome Christine to The Post. Her first day will be May 24.
