Since joining The Post in 2012 as an editor on the Hub, Frank has worked to shape how digital users consume our journalism. His speed and regular audience analyses have resulted in competitive breaking news alerts and smart curation of the homepage on all platforms.
Frank spent 2019 as the Hub’s lead editor on apps. He was part of a team of product managers, designers, engineers and traffic analysts charged with improving the user experience on our existing apps and building the prototype for a new one. Frank played an integral role in the launch of PageBuilder Fusion last fall, providing user feedback, feature ideas and testing the new CMS.
Frank, who attended Kent State University, lives in Northwest Washington and enjoys regular visits to his family’s alpaca farm in Ohio. Please join us in congratulating Frank on his new role.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.