Announcement from Universal Desk Editor Editor Kenisha Malcolm, Deputy Universal Desk Editor Emily Tsao, Product Management Lead Bailey Kattleman, and Product Lead Manager Emily Chow:

We are excited to announce that Frank Yonkof has taken on a new role as product manager, mobile apps.

After nearly nine years in the newsroom, Frank joins the engineering team as an apps product manager, supporting the reader engagement and retention efforts led by Bailey Kattleman.

Since joining The Post in 2012 as an editor on the Hub, Frank has worked to shape how digital users consume our journalism. His speed and regular audience analyses have resulted in competitive breaking news alerts and smart curation of the homepage on all platforms.

Frank spent 2019 as the Hub’s lead editor on apps. He was part of a team of product managers, designers, engineers and traffic analysts charged with improving the user experience on our existing apps and building the prototype for a new one. Frank played an integral role in the launch of PageBuilder Fusion last fall, providing user feedback, feature ideas and testing the new CMS.

Frank, who attended Kent State University, lives in Northwest Washington and enjoys regular visits to his family’s alpaca farm in Ohio. Please join us in congratulating Frank on his new role.