Nick comes to GA from The Washington Post News Service with Bloomberg News, where his duties have included rewriting GA’s live-updates files into daily stories that move on the wire. Nick is also known for his sage advice in the #typos Slack channel.
Before coming to The Post, Nick was a copy desk chief and night editor for three years at the Salt Lake Tribune and was a sports copy editor before that. Nick also spent five years as a copy editor at the Deseret News in Utah after graduating from Westminster College in Salt Lake City in 2009 with a degree in communications. Reporters who have worked with Nick praise his calm demeanor under pressure and his dedication to getting the story right, down to the finest detail.
Nick lives in Silver Spring, where he walks his dog, cooks for his wife, plays his guitars, enjoys bad ‘80s movies and rides his motorcycle.
Please congratulate Nick on his new role. His first day will be May 24.
