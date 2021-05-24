Announcement from Executive Features Editor Liz Seymour, Deputy Features Editor David Malitz and Deputy Features Editor Mitch Rubin:

We are excited to announce that Inkoo Kang of the Hollywood Reporter will be our new TV critic.

A veteran culture writer and critic, Inkoo will write reviews, critic’s notebooks and other stories that guide readers with style and clarity through the unending choices on traditional TV and streaming outlets.

She has worked at the Hollywood Reporter for 17 months. Before that, Inkoo was a staff writer at Slate, where she covered the TV and film industries. Her piece on Bong Joon-Ho’s filmography led to her Criterion Collection essay on the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite.” She was previously the television critic at MTV News and the Village Voice, and a freelance film critic for the Los Angeles Times and the Wrap.

Last month, she was named the best TV critic by the Los Angeles Press Club.

A native of Los Angeles, Inkoo graduated from Smith College with a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature and a master’s degree in the same subject area from UCLA. She is the host of the podcast “All About Almodóvar,” which explores the films of director Pedro Almodóvar.

Inkoo will be based in the San Francisco Bay area but will travel frequently to our Washington newsroom when it reopens in September.

Please join us in welcoming Inkoo to The Post. She starts June 7.