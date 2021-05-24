She has worked at the Hollywood Reporter for 17 months. Before that, Inkoo was a staff writer at Slate, where she covered the TV and film industries. Her piece on Bong Joon-Ho’s filmography led to her Criterion Collection essay on the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite.” She was previously the television critic at MTV News and the Village Voice, and a freelance film critic for the Los Angeles Times and the Wrap.
Last month, she was named the best TV critic by the Los Angeles Press Club.
A native of Los Angeles, Inkoo graduated from Smith College with a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature and a master’s degree in the same subject area from UCLA. She is the host of the podcast “All About Almodóvar,” which explores the films of director Pedro Almodóvar.
Inkoo will be based in the San Francisco Bay area but will travel frequently to our Washington newsroom when it reopens in September.
Please join us in welcoming Inkoo to The Post. She starts June 7.