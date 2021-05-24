Announcement from Director of Photography MaryAnne Golon:

We are thrilled to announce that the 2021 World Press Photo contest has recognized The Post’s outstanding photojournalism.

The Post swept the top prizes in the Spot News categories, with Evelyn Hockstein receiving the first prize for a single image for her for photograph of a man and woman disagreeing on the removal of the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park in Washington D.C. and Lorenzo Tugnoli taking first prize in stories with his powerful images from the port explosion in Beirut.

In addition, three finalists for the contest’s most prestigious award, the 2020 World Press Photo of the Year, were shot on assignment for The Washington Post. They included Evelyn’s image at the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park; Lorenzo’s heartbreaking photograph of an injured man standing near the site of the massive explosion in Beirut; and Luis Tato’s mesmerizing photos of a Kenyan man trying to scare away a massive swarm of locusts in Samburu County.

Please join us in congratulating Evelyn, Lorenzo and Luis.