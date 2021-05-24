In addition, three finalists for the contest’s most prestigious award, the 2020 World Press Photo of the Year, were shot on assignment for The Washington Post. They included Evelyn’s image at the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park; Lorenzo’s heartbreaking photograph of an injured man standing near the site of the massive explosion in Beirut; and Luis Tato’s mesmerizing photos of a Kenyan man trying to scare away a massive swarm of locusts in Samburu County.
Please join us in congratulating Evelyn, Lorenzo and Luis.