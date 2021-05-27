Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb and Technology Editor Christina Passariello:

We are delighted to announce that Will Oremus will be joining The Post in the new role of technology news analysis writer. His hire is part of a significant expansion of The Post’s technology coverage.

Will has covered technology’s role in society since 2012. Most recently, he was senior writer for OneZero, Medium’s science and tech publication, where he wrote a weekly newsletter called Pattern Matching. Before that, he was Slate's senior technology writer and co-host of the Slate podcast “If Then.” He has also written freelance stories for The New York Times and the Atlantic, and served on the board of visitors at the Columbia University Journalism School.

Will’s work blends timely analysis of major tech news and features that scrutinize influential ideas and products, from the demetrication of social media [onezero.medium.com] to the inner workings of Pinterest’s recommendation algorithm [onezero.medium.com]. He was nominated for a National Magazine Award in 2012 for an interactive feature that visualized that year’s U.S. presidential campaign as a literal horse race [slate.com]. Earlier in his career, he was a local news reporter at the Palo Alto Daily News.

Will grew up in Columbus, Ohio, where his first full-time job was as a call-center tech support agent, troubleshooting people’s dial-up connections. He holds a BA in philosophy from Stanford University and an MA in politics from Columbia.

Please join us in welcoming Will to The Post. He starts June 21.