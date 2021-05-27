Will’s work blends timely analysis of major tech news and features that scrutinize influential ideas and products, from the demetrication of social media [onezero.medium.com] to the inner workings of Pinterest’s recommendation algorithm [onezero.medium.com]. He was nominated for a National Magazine Award in 2012 for an interactive feature that visualized that year’s U.S. presidential campaign as a literal horse race [slate.com]. Earlier in his career, he was a local news reporter at the Palo Alto Daily News.
Will grew up in Columbus, Ohio, where his first full-time job was as a call-center tech support agent, troubleshooting people’s dial-up connections. He holds a BA in philosophy from Stanford University and an MA in politics from Columbia.
Please join us in welcoming Will to The Post. He starts June 21.