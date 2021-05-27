Yun-Hee has been at the Wall Street Journal for two decades as a reporter and editor based in New York, Seoul and Hong Kong. She has covered the tech industry since 2002, overseeing coverage of Asia’s booming technology industry and chronicling the rise of Samsung, China’s internet giants and the region’s sprawling tech supply chain. She relocated to New York in 2018 to help lead the Journal’s expansion into live tech events, taking charge of the news coverage for its flagship technology events such as WSJ Tech Live and WSJ Tech Health. Early in her career, she worked in broadcast journalism as a producer for Reuters Television in Seoul.
Yun-Hee was born in Paris and raised in Paris, Seoul, Toronto and New York. She holds a Master of Science degree from Columbia University’s Journalism School. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling with her family. She also sang in her church choir in Seoul and Hong Kong. She can’t wait for the pandemic to be over so she can hop on a plane again.
Please join us in welcoming Yun-Hee to The Post. She starts June 1.