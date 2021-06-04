Gina brings a strong record of leadership and poise under pressure to The Post newsroom’s overnight team; she also has a passion for finding compelling narrative tales and quick enterprise features that are central to Morning Mix’s mission.
She has broken stories on the first service member to be arrested after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and on sailors creating a “rape list” on a Navy submarine. Gina’s reporting on the Marines debating whether to close two famous boot camp bases to create a new coed training site won the American Legion’s Fourth Estate Award last month. Her story about a Marine’s untold heroism during the 2012 attack on a U.S. government facility in Benghazi, Libya, won a 2019 Defence Media Award for best in-depth reporting.
Gina has a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She also studied political science and international relations at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.
She grew up in Illinois and regularly daydreams about catching a Cubs game at Wrigley Field. Gina, who lives in Gaithersburg, hits the beach with her husband and daughter whenever possible.
Please join us in welcoming Gina to The Post. Her first day is June 7.