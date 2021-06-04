Julian’s in-depth reporting has shined a light on several instances of police misconduct, including an SFPD officer lying in court about his severe beating of a suspect. Using more than 3,000 pages of previously secret files, Julian reconstructed the scene of a fatal police shooting and exposed potential lapses in procedure. During a protest over George Floyd’s killing last June, he live-tweeted as he and a group of protesters were detained by police.
In 2020, Julian was named the year’s Outstanding Emerging Journalist by the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Before reporting for Mission Local, Julian interned at the San Francisco Business Times and the East Bay Express. He graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in globalization studies. Although he looks forward to moving to Washington later this summer, his heart will always reside in the San Francisco Bay area, where he was born and raised.
Please welcome Julian to The Post. He starts June 7.