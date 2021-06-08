Drew came to The Post as an intern in summer 2016, when he worked on the news multiplatform desk. He stayed on after the internship, copyediting Local Living and the nightly paper, and spending a brief spell as a slot before making the jump to Opinions.
Before The Post, Drew edited for the Virginian-Pilot and the U.S. Department of Education. Raised outside of Charlotte and educated at the University of North Carolina, he is a Tar Heel born and a Tar Heel bred. He enjoys linguistics, baking and the intersection thereof (did you know “kouign-amann” is Breton for “cake butter”?). You might also find him kick-ball-changing across D.C.’s community musical theater scene.
Please join us in congratulating Drew on his new role.