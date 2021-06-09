Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Technology Editor Christina Passariello and Technology Policy Editor Mark Seibel:

We are thrilled to announce that Cat Zakrzewski is taking on a new role as a policy reporter on The Washington Post’s growing technology team.

Cat assumes her new role after more than two and a half years leading The Technology 202 newsletter. As the founding Tech 202 writer, she has built the newsletter into a must-read dispatch inside Washington and the San Francisco Bay area while also attracting a national audience. With a focus on the collision course between Silicon Valley and Washington, Cat has written about the central role tech issues have played in the pandemic, elections and the national reckoning on race. Her reporting has covered the antitrust scrutiny of tech giants, the debate overregulating social media and Washington’s flailing efforts to address the digital divide and privacy.

Cat has worked closely with the technology team to cover major tech hearings and the companies’ handling of former president Donald Trump’s social media accounts. She has also moderated events for Washington Post Live.

A native of the Philadelphia suburbs, Cat started her journalism career at Wall Street Journal Pro, where she covered venture capital and startups. Cat spent two months reporting in Berlin as a 2017 Arthur F. Burns fellow. She is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Her work has also appeared in TechCrunch, the Boston Globe, USA Today and the Chicago Sun-Times. She will be based in Washington.

Please join us in congratulating Cat on her new role, which begins July 26.