Her first story, “Trust and Consequences,” revealed how the U.S. government during the Trump administration was requiring immigrants who were minors to attend mental-health therapy sessions -- and then, without telling them, sharing their confidential disclosures with ICE to be used against them in court. Based on more than a thousand pages of documents and 14 months of source-building, the story documented how Euceda, who was 17 when he crossed into the United States seeking protection from a lifetime of gang violence, was coaxed into sharing his deepest traumas with a therapist only to have ICE then use his exact words in court to keep him detained for three years. The story had immediate impact: migrant shelters nationwide enacted policies cutting off ICE’s access to therapy notes, Congress introduced legislation to ban such information sharing, and Health and Human Services announced it was ending the practice.