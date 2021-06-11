One person who did show up was Greg Jaffe, a Washington Post reporter who was motivated to tell the story of how the pandemic was upending the lives of so many Americans. Jaffe arrived early and returned numerous times for long stretches, allowing him to see the devastation play out as it was happening. It also allowed him to absorb and understand a part of America few interact with. In a year awash with news, Jaffe’s stories resonated. Readers were riveted, leaders were forced to pay attention and from misery a slice of hope emerged.