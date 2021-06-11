One person who did show up was Greg Jaffe, a Washington Post reporter who was motivated to tell the story of how the pandemic was upending the lives of so many Americans. Jaffe arrived early and returned numerous times for long stretches, allowing him to see the devastation play out as it was happening. It also allowed him to absorb and understand a part of America few interact with. In a year awash with news, Jaffe’s stories resonated. Readers were riveted, leaders were forced to pay attention and from misery a slice of hope emerged.
In the days after the Star Motel story ran, Osceola County shut it down and local charities came together to move almost all of the families to better motels and help them find jobs.
The Community Hope Center, which emerged as one of the only groups to help motel residents,
received $2.1 million in donations, including $1 million from Silicon Valley investor Chris Larsen and $500,000 from motivational speaker Tony Robbins. The donations went directly to residents of the Star.
Sergine Lucien and her family received $130,000 in donations from readers who wanted to help, while the chief executive of Camping World donated an RV to the family, fulfilling their dream of a permanent residence. Readers donated $91,000 to Rose Jusino, enough to help her family find a place to live after the Star shut down. And Flaviana Decker and her family received in excess of $60,000, enough to help her severely autistic daughter and keep her family afloat.
Read the stories
- The pandemic hit and this car became home for a family of four. Now they’re fighting to get out.
- A pandemic, a motel without power and a potentially terrifying glimpse of Orlando’s future
- A Walt Disney World waitress struggles to hold on to her middle-class life amid a pandemic and catastrophic layoff
Related: More from Greg Jaffe
Finalist: 2021 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing
Lee Hockstader
In November 2017, two U.S. Park Police officers shot and killed a young accountant, Bijan Ghaisar, who was unarmed and posed no threat.
Ever since, Lee Hockstader has been writing searingly powerful editorials that press for answers and accountability. Last October, nearly three years after Ghaisar’s death, there was finally an indictment. Even now, however, a trial seems far off — and even now, Lee is working to ensure the crime is not buried or forgotten.
Lee’s editorials represent advocacy journalism at its best, and we are proud that they were recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a 2020 Finalist in editorial writing.
Read the editorials
- We may finally get some justice for Bijan Ghaisar
- The prolonged coverup around Bijan Ghaisar leaves an indelible mark of disgrace
- Will the stonewalling over the U.S. Park Police killing of Bijan Ghaisar ever end?
- To believe what police say about Bijan Ghaisar requires ignoring clear video evidence
- Justice is delayed for Bijan Ghaisar — again
- Finally, an indictment in the killing of Bijan Ghaisar. Will there be accountability?
- Three years is too long for justice in Bijan Ghaisar’s death
Related: More from Lee Hockstader
Related
- 2020: 2°C: Beyond the Limit was awarded the Pulitzer for explanatory reporting; The Post also had finalists for public service, breaking news and commentary
- 2019: The Post wins Pulitzer Prizes for criticism, photography; affiliated cartoonist also honored
- 2018: The Post wins 2 Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on Russian interference and Alabama Senate race
- 2017: Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Trump’s charitable giving
- 2016: Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prize for police shootings coverage