Two writers for The Washington Post were finalists for 2021 Pulitzer Prize awards: Greg Jaffe in feature writing and Lee Hockstader in editorial writing.

A complete list of stories that were submitted to the Pulitzer Board for each of the finalists are included below:

Finalist: 2021 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing

Greg Jaffe

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, the economic fallout for many was immediate and crushing. Millions of workers lost their jobs, and their stable lives quickly turned desperate. Few communities were as hard-hit as Osceola County, Fla., where the unemployment rate shot up from 3 percent to 29 percent. In that moment of extreme need, help for many from the local, state and federal governments was nearly nonexistent.

One person who did show up was Greg Jaffe, a Washington Post reporter who was motivated to tell the story of how the pandemic was upending the lives of so many Americans. Jaffe arrived early and returned numerous times for long stretches, allowing him to see the devastation play out as it was happening. It also allowed him to absorb and understand a part of America few interact with. In a year awash with news, Jaffe’s stories resonated. Readers were riveted, leaders were forced to pay attention and from misery a slice of hope emerged.

In the days after the Star Motel story ran, Osceola County shut it down and local charities came together to move almost all of the families to better motels and help them find jobs.

The Community Hope Center, which emerged as one of the only groups to help motel residents,

received $2.1 million in donations, including $1 million from Silicon Valley investor Chris Larsen and $500,000 from motivational speaker Tony Robbins. The donations went directly to residents of the Star.

Sergine Lucien and her family received $130,000 in donations from readers who wanted to help, while the chief executive of Camping World donated an RV to the family, fulfilling their dream of a permanent residence. Readers donated $91,000 to Rose Jusino, enough to help her family find a place to live after the Star shut down. And Flaviana Decker and her family received in excess of $60,000, enough to help her severely autistic daughter and keep her family afloat.

Read the stories

Finalist: 2021 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing

Lee Hockstader

In November 2017, two U.S. Park Police officers shot and killed a young accountant, Bijan Ghaisar, who was unarmed and posed no threat.

Ever since, Lee Hockstader has been writing searingly powerful editorials that press for answers and accountability. Last October, nearly three years after Ghaisar’s death, there was finally an indictment. Even now, however, a trial seems far off — and even now, Lee is working to ensure the crime is not buried or forgotten.

Lee’s editorials represent advocacy journalism at its best, and we are proud that they were recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a 2020 Finalist in editorial writing.

Read the editorials

Related