In addition to creating illustrations and working up homepage displays, she has designed a range of enterprise stories, including one about QAnon tearing families apart, a recap of how the Boulder supermarket shooting unfolded and a look at reunions across the country as vaccines became available.
Before joining The Post, Emily was a graphic design intern with Pattern magazine in Indianapolis. She also interned for GateHouse Media (now Gannett) on the digital innovation team, building digital experiences and custom graphics to supplement in-depth storytelling.
Emily is an Indiana native and graduated from Ball State University in 2020 with a degree in journalism graphics. She was the creative director for The Ball State Daily News, overseeing the overall design of the weekly newspaper and digital projects. Outside work, you can find Emily searching for her next adventure, whether it be hiking, scuba diving or traveling to explore somewhere new. She also enjoys gardening, experimenting in the kitchen and being creative through art and other projects.
Please join us in congratulating Emily.