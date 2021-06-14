Eugene most recently covered identity politics for The Fix. His reporting focused on a range of topics that roiled the nation during the Trump presidency, from the role of the Black church in American politics to the changing politics of suburbia to the next political battles of the LGBTQ community. He has become a fixture of Post video and audio products, hosting the Amazon Original podcast “The Next Four Years” and serving as a regular host on Post Live.
Eugene came to The Post in 2017 from CNN Politics where he was a breaking news reporter during the 2016 presidential election. He graduated from the University of North Carolina and holds a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he is on the board of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. He is a native of the District. Please join us in congratulating Eugene on his new role.