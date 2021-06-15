“Many of us have experienced a lack of separation between work and home life over the last year, and in reading this newsletter, we hope readers can reclaim their personal lives by focusing on the things they care about most and eliminating habits that waste time,” said newsletter editor Kelly Poe. “The goal is to reduce the stressful feeling of constantly running behind and ultimately improve the quality of one’s life by optimizing the hours outside of the workplace."
“A Better Week,” which readers can sign up for at any time to start the daily series, will spotlight a different facet of daily life over the course of seven days and examine techniques that lead to improvement. To start, Johnson will kick off the series by examining how to cut back screen time on the phone, how to get better at watching TV, and finding time for friends without creating a hassle.