“These conversations continue Washington Post Live’s commitment in our Race in America series to better understand our past,” said Chitra Wadhwani, editorial director of Washington Post Live. “As civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson has said in a Post Live interview, there is a ‘collective failure to talk honestly about our history… There have been very few people who have pushed this country to acknowledge things we need to acknowledge.’ History Matters strives to continue to break that silence.”
Post Live will also host “Race in America: Black Economic Mobility” on Friday, June 18 at 2:00pm ET with White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse and Ariel Investments Chair and Co-CEO John W. Rogers Jr., about the impact of the racial wealth gap on Black communities and solutions to promote economic growth. Rogers is the great grandson of J.B. Stradford, who owned a hotel in Tulsa that was burned down in 1921.
In addition to Live’s programming, The Post will publish a multimedia-rich interactive documenting the long and uneven progress of emancipation across the states. Viewers can see archival photos, read detailed accounts about what it was like to be emancipated and find links to The Post’s coverage. Martine Powers, host of Post Reports, The Post’s flagship daily podcast, will also interview “On Juneteenth” author Gordon-Reed.
Washington Post Live’s “Race in America” programming, which launched over a year ago in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd, has hosted several conversations in the “History Matters” series. Those programs have featured National Museum of African American History and Culture scholars Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo about the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, filmmaker Barry Jenkins about his series, “The Underground Railroad,” authors Erika Lee and Helen Zia about the deep roots of Anti-Asian racism.
The Race in America series has also featured weekly discussions with thought leaders, policymakers, and other voices, including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland while she was in Congress, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), former U.S. Attorneys General Alberto Gonzalez and Loretta E. Lynch, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, actors Rita Moreno, Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu, historians Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, civil rights activists John C. Yang and Sherrilyn Ifill among others.
“Race in America: Black Economic Mobility” is sponsored by McKinsey & Company. Shelley Stewart, a leader of McKinsey’s Institute for Black Economic Mobility, will present the findings of a new report on the economic state of Black America in the sponsored segment.