Maynard previously worked at United Press International, U.S. News & World Report, New York Newsday and Reuters. She was Detroit bureau chief for USA Today, and her work appeared for 10 years in the New York Times, where she was a reporter, Detroit bureau chief and senior business correspondent. She left the Times in 2010 to become senior editor of Changing Gears, a public media project looking at the future of the Industrial Midwest. Maynard has taught at Arizona State University, where she was director of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Business and Economics Journalism, Central Michigan University, and the University of Michigan. Honors include the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University, the Knight-Wallace Fellowship at Michigan and the Hoover Fellowship at Stanford University. Maynard is the author of four books, including “The End of Detroit: How The Big Three Lost Their Grip On The American Car Market.” Her latest book, “Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built A Corner Deli Into A Global Food Community,” will be published by Charles Scribner’s Sons in March 2022.