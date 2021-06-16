Washington Post Live will also livestream a conversation led by Post Chief Film Critic Ann Hornaday with film director/producer Morgan Neville on “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain,” the AFI DOCS 2021 centerpiece screening, on Friday, June 25 at 1:00pm ET. Joining the conversation will be Bourdain’s good friend, Post Global Opinions Columnist Jason Rezaian. Learn more about the event here.
Guests are also invited to experience additional post-screening discussions moderated by Post journalists throughout the festival, including:
9/11: ONE DAY IN AMERICA
Film producer Caroline Marsden, executive producer TJ Martin and subjects Heather Penney and Chief Joe Pfeifer in conversation with Post National Security Editor Peter Finn
Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - 9/11: One Day in America
PRAY AWAY
Film director/producer Kristine Stolakis, producers Jess Devaney and Anya Rous and subjects Julie Rodgers and Randy Thomas in conversation with Post Religion Reporter Michelle Boorstein
Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - Pray Away
WE THE PEOPLE
Film series creator Chris Nee, director Mabel Ye, director Victoria Vincent, director Tim Rauch and musical guest Kyle in conversation with Post Managing Editor for Diversity and Inclusion Krissah Thompson
Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 24, 8:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - We The People
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Film director/producer Morgan Neville and producer Caitrin Rogers in conversation with Post Host and Editor of Food Video Mary-Beth Albright
Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 25, 8:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - Roadrunner
CUSP
Film directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt in conversation with Post Chief Film Critic Ann Hornaday
Virtual Screening — Available June 27, 8:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET with 24 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - CUSP