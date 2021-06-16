The Washington Post today announced it will join AFI DOCS 2021 as a returning primary media partner. The American Film Institute’s annual documentary film festival will take place online and in person June 22–27, 2021.

As part of this partnership, The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership will host a special presentation of “Storm Lake,” a film depicting Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family’s fight to be the journalistic voice of their rural Iowa farming community. The screening is available beginning June 24 and will be followed by a discussion moderated by Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan.

Washington Post Live will also livestream a conversation led by Post Chief Film Critic Ann Hornaday with film director/producer Morgan Neville on “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain,” the AFI DOCS 2021 centerpiece screening, on Friday, June 25 at 1:00pm ET. Joining the conversation will be Bourdain’s good friend, Post Global Opinions Columnist Jason Rezaian. Learn more about the event here.

Guests are also invited to experience additional post-screening discussions moderated by Post journalists throughout the festival, including:

9/11: ONE DAY IN AMERICA

Film producer Caroline Marsden, executive producer TJ Martin and subjects Heather Penney and Chief Joe Pfeifer in conversation with Post National Security Editor Peter Finn

Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - 9/11: One Day in America

PRAY AWAY

Film director/producer Kristine Stolakis, producers Jess Devaney and Anya Rous and subjects Julie Rodgers and Randy Thomas in conversation with Post Religion Reporter Michelle Boorstein

Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - Pray Away

WE THE PEOPLE

Film series creator Chris Nee, director Mabel Ye, director Victoria Vincent, director Tim Rauch and musical guest Kyle in conversation with Post Managing Editor for Diversity and Inclusion Krissah Thompson

Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 24, 8:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - We The People

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN

Film director/producer Morgan Neville and producer Caitrin Rogers in conversation with Post Host and Editor of Food Video Mary-Beth Albright

Virtual Screening — Available beginning June 25, 8:00 p.m. ET with 48 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - Roadrunner

CUSP

Film directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt in conversation with Post Chief Film Critic Ann Hornaday

Virtual Screening — Available June 27, 8:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET with 24 hours to start watching after purchase. Tickets available: docs.afi.com - CUSP