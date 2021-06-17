As the Post’s founding Global Opinions editor, Karen was responsible for recruiting and editing writers from around the world. A staunch human rights advocate, she has won awards for her pursuit of accountability after the murder of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, including the 2019 George Polk Special Award and the 2019 Journalist of the Year award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
Prior to joining the Post in 2014, Karen was a media consultant for the World Bank’s Africa program. She had previously worked as a freelance reporter for the Associated Press while based in Curacao.
A native of DeSoto, Texas, and the proud daughter of Ghanaian-Nigerian parents, Karen was a 2008 Fulbright scholar to Ghana. She holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a Bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Northwestern University, with a minor in African studies.