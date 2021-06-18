Most recently, Alexis was deputy editor of Jezebel, guiding the website’s daily news and investigative reporting. She was previously a senior editor at Wired, where she edited features and essays and ran the magazine’s Ideas section. She has overseen stories that illuminate the relationship between Peter Theil’s Palantir [wired.com] and police departments, report from inside the anti-vax movement [jezebel.com], profile Silicon Valley’s most infamous spin master [wired.com], and examine the relationship between QAnon [jezebel.com] and wellness influencers.
Alexis has covered tech since 2013 when, as a senior writer at the Columbia Journalism Review, she developed a beat examining how technology giants were influencing media and the spread of information. She holds a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University in science and technology journalism and studied English literature as an undergraduate at Yale University. Her writing has appeared in the Atlantic, the Guardian, Esquire, Aeon, and Mother Jones, among other publications.
Raised in Philadelphia, Alexis lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Daniel, who is also a journalist, and a very good rescue dog, Louie Potato. She is hard at work figuring out how to best preserve the bagels she will smuggle in her suitcase when she moves to Washington.
Please join us in welcoming Alexis to The Post. She starts July 19.