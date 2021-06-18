Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Technology Editor Christina Passariello and Personal Technology Editor Yun-Hee Kim:

We are excited to announce that Danielle Abril will be joining The Post as technology at work reporter, a new role on our growing tech team. She will be based in San Francisco.

Danielle comes to us from Fortune, where she was a tech writer covering big Internet companies, from legislative matters to workplace issues. She was also one of the co-authors of Fortune’s Data Sheet tech newsletter and was a co-chair of the publication's virtual mid-career community, Fortune Connect.

Before that, Danielle spent more than a decade as an editor and reporter at Dallas publications, including the Morning News, Business Journal and D CEO magazine, where she was the managing editor. An El Paso native, Danielle is a graduate of Southern Methodist University in Dallas with degrees in journalism and Spanish.

Danielle is a lover of Latin dance (she used to perform with a salsa and bachata team at events around the nation), queso, sushi, chocolate and travel. During the pandemic, she adopted Wicket, an adorable terrier mix named after the well-known Ewok from the Star Wars universe, who basically runs her life.

Please join us in welcoming Danielle to The Post. She starts July 26.