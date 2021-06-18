Tatum is coming from Built In, an online publication for tech professionals, where she was an associate editor covering software and the tech workforce. She reported on such topics as ethics in open-source developer communities, shifting attitudes toward some popular software-development methods and debates about removing offensive words from common coding lingo.
Tatum has freelanced for publications, including The New York Times. She contributed reporting on the 2019 government shutdown and Cincinnatians’ strange attachment to a restaurant chain named Penn Station. She went to Xavier University, where she earned degrees in economics, English and theater and served as editor-in-chief of her campus newspaper. She has worked as an actor, teacher and apple farm employee. In her free time, Tatum performs musical comedy with her trusty, tinny keyboard. She lives with her fiance and her naughty cat.
Please join us in welcoming Tatum to The Post. She will start June 21.