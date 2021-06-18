More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate and 413 were surveyed. The top companies were selected based on survey responses from more than 65,500 employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.
The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies. Today’s edition of The Washington Post will also include a special Top Workplaces magazine, which includes a cover story on how employees and corporate leaders at the 200 Top Workplaces firms have been reshaped by the events of the past 15 months and will return to their offices with new attitudes on flexibility, mental health and equity, profiles of four local leaders on how the events of the past year have changed their organizations, and a look at how workplace conversations will change going forward after the racial reckoning and social change movements of the past year.
Here are the top three organizations within the largest, large, mid-size and small company categories:
Largest Companies:
- LMI
- The Bozzuto Group
- Capital One Financial Corp.
Large Companies:
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
- Century 21 New Millennium
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr
Mid-size companies:
- Definitive Logic
- FTS International
- McLean Mortgage
Small companies:
- IntelliGenesis
- Changeis
- Qmulos
The full list of honored companies can be found here.