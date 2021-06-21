“Video is increasingly a large part of the business model for Arc’s media and entertainment customers. IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement certification ensures that our customers can use Arc’s server-side ad insertion to monetize their livestreams with confidence,” said Matt Monahan, VP of Product for Arc XP. “As part of our dedication to providing forward-looking, open solutions, Arc has also become a member of the IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement Working Group, helping to shape the standards that will define the digital ad ecosystem for years to come.”
The IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) is a scalable, common framework that standardizes ad viewability and measurement for web video and mobile app environments, allowing for seamless and dependable metrics and verification across the ad ecosystem.
About Arc XP
Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving more than 1,500 sites in 25 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.
About IAB Technology Laboratory
Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at: https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit: https://iabtechlab.com.